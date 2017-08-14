Larne FC confirm talks with millionaire LA-based businessman

Larne Football Club has confirmed it is in talks with an American-based businessman who is thought to be lining up a major cash injection at Inver Park.

The club say Larne native Kenny Bruce, now based in Los Angeles, is interested in providing 'financial help' for the Bluefin Sport Championship side.

Larne chairman Archie Smyth

Millionaire Bruce is the co-founder of online estate agents Purplebricks and the Larne board says it is is 'encouraged' by the talks which are being held over Skype. Further talks are expected in the coming days and weeks.

A Sunday newspaper report suggested Bruce is poised to invest a six-figure sum, but details of the negotiations have not been revealed.

Larne chairman Archie Smyth said: "Like every other club, we need all the investment we can get and the more investment we get the stronger the club. Hopefully we can get up into the Premiership where we belong.

"[Any investment] would be a major boost, without a doubt."

A statement issued on Larne's website reads: "Further to reports in this weekend’s press, the club wish to confirm that it has been involved in discussions with a view to bring potential investment into the club.

"Kenny Bruce has expressed an interest providing financial help the club, and has a sincere wish to see the club and town flourish.

"The board are very encouraged about the discussions which have taken place so far and these will continue over the next few days and weeks.

"Once the club has anything further to confirm we will do so through a detailed statement on the official website."