IRISH LEAGUE: McAlinden proud of his players

Larne manager David McAlinden was proud of his players following their hard fought draw at Institute, on Friday night.

McAlinden watched his side play the major of the game at Drumahoe with 10 men and their never say die attitude won them a point.

“I thought the boys were outstanding,” he said. “To be playing with ten men for nearly 100 minutes I thought they gave everything and we asked them to leave everything out on the pitch and they did that.

“People had travelled a long way and we wanted to show them what it meant to us and I think my players did that.

“To be down to ten men after 90 seconds or something, put us behind the black ball. I thought we responded brilliantly Tippey (Emmett Templeton) had a great chance to put us 2-0 up and I think if that goes in we win the game, but listen I can’t fault them for anything.

“People had talked absolutely nonsense the last couple of weeks about different things surrounding the players squad and it has been absolute bullshit and I think their performance at Institute showed that.”

“I honestly didn’t see the incident, I would have loved to have seen it but it’s massively disappointing for me and to be quite honest I did hear a smash and then that probably drew my intention to it and young (Ciaron) Harkin is on the ground but that was as much as I seen, so I can’t say what’s happened, because I would just be guessing but it’s another sending off and that’s disappointing.”