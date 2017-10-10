Irish FA issue important ticket information for home leg of World Cup play-offs

Ahead of next month's World Cup play-offs, the Irish Football Association has today issued some important ticket information for the home leg.

Northern Ireland will find out who they will go head-to-head with for a place at next summer's World Cup finals when the draw for the play-offs is made in Zurich on Tuesday, October 17.

Today the Irish FA issued the following ticket information to fans:

"Current campaign card holders will have right of first refusal for their seats and it is expected that this priority booking for home play-off tickets will open at 10am on Thursday, October 19.

"Further information regarding tickets for the away play-off will follow.

"All current campaign card holders are advised to ensure their account manager information is valid and up to date."