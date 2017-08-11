Glentoran boss Haveron excited by Oval young guns

Gary Haveron is looking forward to a bright, new future at The Oval with the recruitment of several promising young players in the summer.

Dylan Davidson, Corey McMullan and Nathan Kerr are three exciting young stars who Haveron has high hopes for.

“It’s exciting when you work with young players,” he said.

“They are full of enthusiasm, there’s a want to do well and they are hungry to prove themselves. Yes they will make mistakes along the way, but they will be honest in the way they do it.

“Speaking to Elliott Morris through the week he says he feels like the elder statesman now.

“He has gone full circle now from being the young player making his break through in a side packed with Glentoran legends to now being the legend himself.

“He will help the young lads and bring them along and show them what it’s like to be a Glentoran player.

“The boys will soon find out when they are involved in those big games, and I hope our crowd get behind them to give them every opportunity to show how good they can be.

“The likes of Elliott. Marcus Kane, Curtis Allen and Ross Redman have stepped up into that role of senior players.

“They took the young players under their wing when we went to Detroit and they have been great examples to the boys in pre-season.

“They are leading by example and setting the standard for everyone.”

Haveron is refusing to read too much into a couple of disappointing pre-season results.

“We lost to East Belfast but we also drew with Linfield so what you take from that I don’t know,” he said.

“I don’t read anything into pre-season, it’s a necessary evil.

“The boys have responded brilliantly and worked very hard, the thing is no-one sees the two-and-a-half hour running session they did the night before a game.”