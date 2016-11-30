FOOTBALL: Larne boss ready to hit the roof

Larne’s players need to do a bit of DIY if they’re going to bring the house down at Inver Park this month.

David McAlinden’s men have three home games on the trot coming up, beginning with the visit of Dergview on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

A positive result would be a welcome boost for the home support, who have seen their side win just one of their last five Championship outings.

But to do that, McAlinden knows changes are required.

“It almost feels as if we have reached a plateau,” he said after last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to H&W Welders. “You work so hard in training a get to a level and we need to break through that ceiling into the attic. We need to be a bit more ‘unpretty’ then be aggressive in the final third.

I have told the players there is very little between all the sides in this division and I don’t think we are lacking backbone or energy. It is more a case of being naive and misplacing the energy. We make stupid mistakes and we are being made to pay for them.

“All we can continue to do is keep faith with the boys we pick to play but we need bits of quality. We didn’t put passes into the right areas to ask questions of them. We have to continue to learn from our naivety but we don’t really have time to go on a learning curve as we need to deliver.”

After Saturday’s game, Larne welcome PSNI on December 10 and Ballyclare Comrades on Boxing Day. Larne currently sit sixth in the Championship table.