FOOTBALL: Larne and Ballclare set for Boxing Day cracker

The Larne versus Ballyclare Comrades local derby on Boxing Day promises to be a cracker, with both teams in the promotion frame.

A single point separates them towards the NIFL Championship summit, but with Warrenpoint having opened up a four-point gap at the top, it seems that the chasing pack will have to settle for the runners-up spot which would guarantee a play-off with the second from bottom Premiership side.

Ballyclare Comrades boss Stephen Hughes

Recent form has been erratic for the two east Antrim Reds, each having won only two of their previous five matches, so Monday’s clash will be difficult to call.

Comrades manager Stephen Hughes reckons that Larne’s excellent home record will be an important factor that earns them the favourites’ tag.

“Inver Park has become a fortress this season, and I think that they haven’t lost a league game there to date, so they will be a tough nut to crack,” stated Hughes.

“Since I took over at Dixon Park a year ago we have had the better of Davy McAlinden’s lads.

Last season we collected four points from six, with a home win and a draw in Larne, and we are on course for a repeat, having won the closely fought Dixon Park autumn clash 3-2, with Corey McMullan (2) and Gary Brown the scorers.

“These two have returned from suspension, and with Chris Trussell showing no after effects from his clash of heads in Loughgall, we should be firing on all cylinders. He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling groggy, but there was no evidence of concussion and there was no blood so he is fully fit,” he confirmed.

Larne supremo McAlinden will no doubt be aware of Trussell’s predatory instincts, and with five strikes in his last five outings he could once again prove to be the one who secures the Christmas bragging rights.

Meanwhile, Comrades fans are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to Dixon Park. Samuel McIlveen (ex-Larne) has already been training with Comrades, and can’t wait until he becomes eligible in January to stake a claim for a starting place, and he should be joined by at least a couple of others when the transfer window opens.

“I have promises from several players to come to Dixon Park but no paperwork has been completed, but I am confident of new arrivals,” confirmed Hughes, “however on the debit side Adam Irwin has departed to join Barn United,” he added.