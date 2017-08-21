FOOTBALL: Co Antrim Shield draw pairs Linfield away to Ballyclare Comrades

Have your say

County Antrim Shield holders Linfield will travel to Ballyclare Comrades in the first round of this seasons competition after the draw was made last night

The ties will be held on Tuesday, September 19, and all the Premiership sides avoided each other in the first hit out.

Cliftonville and North Belfast rivals Crusaders have both been handed home ties.

Barry Grays Reds welcome Knockbreda to Solitude while Premier Intermediate league side Donegal Celtic travel to Seaview.

Glentoran will host Crumlin Star.

Ballymena take on cup specialists Harland and Wolff Welders the sides have previous history from Irish Cup meetings.

Carrick Rangers will meet PSNI and Larne face Ards.

Full draw

Glentoran v Crumlin Star; Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield ; Cliftonville v Knockbreda; Carrick Rangers v PSNI; Larne v Ards; Dundela v Glebe Rangers; Crusaders v Donegal Celtic; Ballymena v Harland and Wolff Welders.