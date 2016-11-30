FOOTBALL: Callaghan ready for Linfield test

A relieved Aaron Callaghan was pleased with his side’s Danske Bank Premier League win on Saturday but there will be no time to celebrate as they face Linfield on Saturday at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Callaghan’s Carrick Rangers picked-up their first league home win of the season as they were convincing 2-0 victors against Coleraine. However, they now face a tougher test as they travel to face Linfield who hammered Portadown 5-0 at the weekend.

“I am really looking forward to that one and as a player the highlight of my playing career was playing against the Blues at Windsor Park.

“It is a very difficult game and it is a fantastic stadium and they are flying at the minute and they had a great result against Portadown.

“We will review this game and then we will think about tactics etc. for the Linfield game in the week leading up to the game.

“It will be tough but I am really looking forward to the challenge they will bring,” he added.

And Callaghan was delighted with his side’s showing against the Bannsiders in their 2-0 victory.

“Any victory at any level is a great thing, but sometimes it is the manner of that victory that is important.

“And the way we won was very pleasing. It was also good to keep a clean sheet as we had been conceding lots of goals prior to me coming in.

“So to get the three points, keep a clean sheet and get our first home league win of the season is very rewarding.”