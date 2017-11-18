Ex-Derry City striker David McDaid signs for Larne

Former Derry City striker David McDaid has signed for Bluefin Sport Championship strugglers Larne.
The club announced the signing on social media, tweeting: "We are thrilled to announce the signing of striker David McDaid on a two-and-a-half year deal."
Earlier this week 26-year-old McDaid had revealed he was in talks with David Healy's Linfield, but has decided to make the move to Inver Park.
The ex-Coleraine and Cliftonville frontman had also attracted attention from Glenavon, Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps.
McDaid, who helped Waterford United claim the League of Ireland First Division title last season, was a free agent before putting pen to paper with the Inver Reds.
Larne are bottom of the second tier in the Irish League.
