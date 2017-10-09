Young talent 'Blooming' across Mid and East Antrim

The latest crop of winners in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council ‘In Bloom’ competitions for young people have been announced.

Awards were given for best Painting, Poetry and Best School Gardening Projects.

Winner - Painting (16 and under): Kendal Maguire.



The winner of the Painting Competition (16 and under) is 15-year-old Kendal Maguire from Carrickfergus. Runners up are Kathryn Finnegan, age 13, from Galgorm and 11-year-old Eva Herron from Carrickfergus.



The Painting Competition (10 and under) winner is Kallista McClean, age seven, from Whitehead. Six-year-old Grace McVeigh from Newtowncrommelin and Richard Porter, age eight, from Larne are runners up.



Ten was the magic number, or age, for all Poetry Competition winners. Orlaith Petticrew from Cairncastle won with her poem entitled ‘Spring’. Runners up are Cameron Cooke and Annie Gilliland, both from Ballymena.



Kells and Connor Primary school won the Best School Gardening Project thanks to their TWIGS (Together We Improve Green Spaces) project, which includes food growing, encouraging biodiversity and reducing waste by composting and recycling.

Winner - Painting (10 and under): Kallista McClean.

Runners up are Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus for their hedgehog homes project.

Silverstream Primary School in Greenisland were also runners up after pupils brought their gardening skills out into the community.



Mayor for Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said: “I would like to congratulate all of our winners, runners up and everyone who entered our In Bloom competitions. The standard of entries was very high this year and we have received some wonderful paintings and poems.



“The decisions were difficult to make to find one winner for each category. I would encourage you all to keep up the good work.”

Winner - Poetry: Orlaith Petticrew.



All the ‘In Bloom’ winners and runners up will be invited to an awards ceremony which will be held on October 19, 2017.