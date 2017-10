Larne YMCA is promoting the #IAMWHOLE campaign encouraging young people to speak out about mental health and get support.

The programme highlights the impact of harmful​ ​language and​ ​negative​ ​stereotypes​ ​around​ ​mental​ ​health,​ ​along​ ​with suggesting​ ​activities​ ​to​ ​help​. More at: www.ymca.org.uk/i-am-whole