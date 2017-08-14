World Photo Day event in Larne

Carnfunnock Country Park will be marking World Photo Day this Saturday, August 19.

There will be a special treasure hunt and the photo day event will run from 11.00 am until 5.00 pm, with £2 cost for the treasure hunt.

Visitors are being encouraged to go along and capture images in the park; photographers of all levels of ability can register on the World Photo Day site at www. worldphotoday.com

The event, the initiative of Australian photographer Korshe Aram, is marking its 8th year and started in 2010 with just 250 people registered to participate.

Last year 500 million people shared in the event.