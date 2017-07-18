Woman rescued from gully after three hour operation

A woman trying to find her dog had to be rescued after she fell down a steep gully at Glenariff Forest Park on Monday afternoon.

North West Mountain Team successfully undertook a complicated technical rescue operation which lasted throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

It is understood that the young woman was injured and sustained a suspected broken ankle when she went to help her dog.

In the process she fell down a very steep and treacherous bank and ended up beside a river at the bottom of the gully in the forest park.

In a long and tricky technical rescue, lasting over 3 hours, the team had to use all of their skills and training in rope and mountain techniques.

The team managed to lower Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART team members, members of NWMRT and a stretcher down to the woman.

She was given medical treatment then packed securely into a stretcher, bearing in mind the severity of her injuries and then hauled up very steep banks to safety.

She was then carried in the stretcher down through the forest for nearly a kilometer to Laragh Lodge, fro m where she was transported to hospital by the NI Ambulance Service.