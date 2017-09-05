Wings Appeal shop to open in support of annual fundraiser

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr Paul Reid has launched the 2017 Battle of Britain Wings Appeal in Larne.

Also supporting the appeal again this year will be ASDA Larne which will promote the work of the Royal Air Forces’ Association with a fundraising stall in the store from Monday September 11 until Saturday September 16.

The Wings Appeal Shop will open from Monday September 11 until Saturday September 23 in Murrayfield, Larne, where there will also be a fundraising stall from Monday September 18 until Saturday September 23. All support and donations will be gratefully received.

A quiz will take place at the Larne branch of the Royal British Legion on September 15, starting at 8.00 pm.

Michael O’Toole, Wings Appeal Organiser RAFA Larne, said: “We are very proud of the welfare work which we have achieved over many years. This has only been made possible by the generosity of the public.”