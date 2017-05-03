Wilson ratified for election campaign

Sitting East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson will be seeking re-election to Westminister on June 8.

Mr. Wilson has been ratified by the DUP for the General Election once again in the constituency.

Commenting on the announcement of candidates, Party leader Arlene Foster said: “This election will be an opportunity for people across Northern Ireland to elect DUP candidates who will work for Northern Ireland. Voters will be able to show their support for the Union and elect our candidates who will stand up for Northern Ireland’s interests in Westminster.”