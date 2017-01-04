Whitehead mum’s swim thanks

The mother of Whitehead girl Leah Goss has thanked everyone who supported a charity swim in Islandmagee on New Year’s Day.

Debbie Goss said: “I’d love to say a massive thanks for the overwhelming support throughout my daughter’s illness. She has been sick with NMDA Encephalitis since May 2015.

“The local community has given us so much generosity and support.

“As a result of Leah’s illness she now faces an Acquired Brain Injury. All funds are going towards rehabilitation costs. We are so grateful to have this option.

“We are especially honoured that Susan and Karl Bonar chose to use the dip in memory of their little girl Erin, to fundraise for Leah.

“The event was amazing, really brought out the strong community spirit of our wee town. This has been a wonderful source of support, as well as a platform to create awareness for this awful disease.”

Five-year-old Erin, from Ballycarry, died suddenly on St. Patrick’s Day 2015.