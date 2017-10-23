Whitehead Library to close for essential building work

Whitehead Library will close for the week of Monday, November 13 for essential building work and to allow for an IT system upgrade and staff training.

A spokesperson for Libraries NI said: “A new door is being fitted to the library along with upgrades to both the fire alarm and CCTV camera system at a cost of approximately £6,500.”

During this week-long closure, borrowed items can also be renewed via the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk Customers can also visit nearby libraries operating as usual, including:

Carrickfergus Library, 2 Joymount Court, telephone: 028 9336 2261 or email: carrickfergus.library@librariesni.org.uk

Greenisland Library, 17 Glassillan Grove, telephone: 028 9086 5419 or email: greenisland.library@librariesni.org.uk

Library members can borrow items from and return to any public library across Northern Ireland. Details of all library opening hours are listed on the Libraries NI website.

Libraries NI went on to apologise for any inconvenience the Whitehead scheme may cause and added it looks forward to reopening on November 21 at 10:00am.

Any further queries, contact Fiona McCallum, Libraries NI Area manager, on 028 25442427; 07850205457 or email: Fiona.McCallum@librariesni.org.uk