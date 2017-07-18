Whitehead festival will feature pottery, survival skills and yarn

Whitehead Summer Festival gets underway next week, starting on Thursday July 27 and continuing until August 13.

This year, the festival will be supporting The Children’s Heartbeat Trust charity with a “Paint the Town Red” theme in local shops.

The town will be given a spruce up by volunteers at Beach Road on July 28, starting at 6.30 pm for those who want to lend a helping hand.

On Saturday night (July 29), the community centre will rock to the sound of “The Sabrejets” and “The Bonnevilles”.

A biodiversity summer school will be in action the following week at Diamond Jubilee Wood for those who want to learn about survival skills, bugs, birds or even pottery.

For the first time, the prestigious “Yarnfolk” festival will come north of the border to Whitehead on Saturday August 8.

Several venues in the town will host exhibitors, demonstrations and workshops by renowned experts.