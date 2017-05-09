‘White collar’ boxing evening

Carrickfergus Boxing Academy is holding an evening of ‘white collar’ boxing at the Amphitheatre, (Carrickfergus Leisure Centre), on June 30, at 8.00 pm.

Participants can sign up to learn how to box and boxing techniques and also get fit though an eight-week programme.

Training will be provided by Lea Vaughan, of Forest Fitness.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Pips (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self harm) charity.

Tickets for the event cost £10. Full bar facilities will be available.

Lea can be contacted at lvaughan1978@gmail.com or through his Forest Fitness Facebook page.