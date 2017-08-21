Welcome for new homes in Sallagh Park estate

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has welcomed news that Choice Housing is proposing to build two new social homes at Sallagh Park South in Larne.

This comes just weeks after Choice Housing indicated that six new social homes in Dunluce Street.

The proposed development will consist of one five-bedroom wheelchair bungalow and one three-bedroom wheelchair bungalow.

Mr Lyons said: ‘The news that Choice Housing are proposing to build an additional two homes in Larne is excellent news for the area, which has suffered from a lack of investment in social housing over many years.

“The fact that both properties will be wheelchair friendly is especially good news for the many disabled people who are presently living in unsuitable accommodation or who cannot find a home due to the lack of suitable premises available. This project has my full support and I hope to see development beginning soon.”