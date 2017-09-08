The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has extended congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following the announcement they are expecting their third child.

First citizen, Councillor Paul Reid offered best wishes on behalf of local citizens in a letter to the Royal couple.

Prince William and his wife Catherine have strong ties with Mid and East Antrim, having been granted by the Queen the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus to mark their marriage on April 29, 2011.

The occasion was also celebrated with street parties across the district.

The Mayor wrote: “As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, I, Councillor Paul Reid, wish to extend the warmest congratulations on behalf of our borough on the announcement that you are expecting your third child.

“We send you well wishes at this time as we look forward to the new Royal arrival.

“It is very pleasing to our councillors and to our citizens that you are indeed the Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus and we hope to see you, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the new family addition in the near future here in Northern Ireland and also more specifically in Carrickfergus.

“We wish you all God’s richest blessings.”