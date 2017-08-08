Visitors invited to see work in progress on art trail

Islandmagee artists will celebrate the fifth year of the Islandmagee Art Trail later this month.

The trail organised in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council allows artists to exhibit their work and demonstrate their skills to visitors whilst showcasing the beautiful scenery of the Islandmagee peninsula.

On Saturday 26 and Sunday August 27, the area will become a hub of creative activity and local artists, crafts people, writers and photographers will open their homes and studios to the public each day from 10am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Venues along the route include the new Gobbins Visitor Centre and Ferris Bay Lighthouse. The trail features artists specialising in painting, photography, sculpture, jewellery, marquetry, metal work, writers and patchwork.

Art trail maps will be available The Rinka and Caldwell’s Spar, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, Larne Visitor Information Centre, The Gobbins visitor centre as well as being available to download from www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Participating artists are: David Penpraze, Frank Graham, Libby Graham-Metz, Ruftyroohah, Shirley Snook, Neil Mathews, Margaret Mathews, John Mathews, Paul Holmes, Belinda Larmour, Pamela McCrea, Audrey Kyle, Heather McFadden, Jane Prendy, Julie Wilson, Ralf Sander, Aaron Leach, Hilary Bailey, Louis Humphrey, Eric Bailey, Ann Calwell, Jon McClean, Seb Richards.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid, officially launched the art trail: “I would like to congratulate all the artists involved for their hard work in putting this event together. Also for opening their homes and studios for the public.”

Art trail maps will be available from local shops such as the Rinka and Caldwell’s Spar, Larne Museum & Arts Centre, Larne Visitor Information Centre, The Gobbins visitor centre as well as being available to download from www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk