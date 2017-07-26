Visitors “flock” to The Gobbins in Islandmagee

Tickets for The Gobbins cliff path in Islandmagee have been selling out in record time as visitors from around the world flock to the acclaimed tourist attraction.

The exhilarating and unique coastal adventure, which takes visitors through rugged caves and tunnels, along winding stairways, over tubular bridges and below sea level, has drawn tourists in their droves – and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has revealed tours during July and August are almost fully booked.

A tubular path at The Gobbins in Islandmagee. Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrisons.

The Gobbins has welcomed 1,500 guests from countries including America, Australia, Germany, France and Spain, and the dramatic trek has also proved a huge hit locally.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said the “overwhelmingly positive response to the reopening of the Islandmagee attraction had cemented its billing as one of Northern Ireland’s must-see tourist locations”.

The Mayor added: “The buzz around The Gobbins is simply phenomenal and Council is delighted with the feedback received.

“I have personally greeted visitors who travelled thousands of miles to enjoy the stunning walk and we are so fortunate to have it in our Borough. There is no other attraction like it in the world and the level of interest is testament to just how special The Gobbins is.”

Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Anne Donaghy, said: “The Gobbins plays a key role within the Mid and East Antrim tourism strategy and is a crucial contributor to the long-term growth of tourism within our Borough and Northern Ireland.

“The Gobbins is rightly recognised as a world class attraction and this summer it has brought visitors from all over to Mid and East Antrim and the Causeway Coastal Route. I look forward to the further development of this very unique visitor experience.”

Alister Bell, Operations and Development Manager at The Gobbins, said he and his team of more than 40 guides and guest relations staff are excited to welcome more visitors to the flagship attraction in the coming weeks. He said: “We are very pleased with the level of interest in the cliff path and visitor centre.

“We have sold out most of the tours which start at 10.00am daily and go on throughout the day until late evening, seven days a week, and it is very clear that the message is getting out well beyond our shores because more than half of our visitors are from abroad.”

The Gobbins has attracted almost 1,500 foreign and regional visitors this month alone and looks set to be even busier in August.

Mr Bell added: “The visitors this summer who have had the chance to do the walk have all been taken aback by the variety of fascinating features, including the spectacular views, birds and sea life.

“It provides one of the most exciting experiences any outdoor lover will remember for the rest of their lives and we know that it has now popped up on a number of people’s bucket list requests.”

The Gobbins reopened on June 30 and remains in operation seven days a week until September.

After this time, engineers will complete necessary works on the final section of the pathway.

For tickets and times of opening please go to www.thegobbinscliffpath.com