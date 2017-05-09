VIDEO: Final preparations made for Balmoral Show

This year’s Balmoral Show is the 149th and it marks a switch from what had become to standard three day event to a four day show incorporating Saturday.

As always the show will offers a mix of agriculture, food and drink, crafts and entertainment.

Jenny McNeill, RUAS joins Fergal Keenan Agricultural Liaison Officer & Kate Finnegan Communications Executive, SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland) at the launch of the SONI Titan

Equestrian events feature prominently on the schedule for day one, with events in the main arena getting underway at 8.30am with the Hunter horses.

There is also sheep shearing competitions throughout the day while the Kangaroo Kid will be bringing his own brand of high-octane entertainment to the main arena at 1pm. Competitions featuring breeds of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats will take place in their own arenas. With more than 700 trade stands dotted around Balmoral Park agricultural excellence will be to the fore with farm and plant machinery featuring alongside some ornate art and crafts.

To get a taste of the province’s excellent produce the NI Food Pavillion is the place to be with a wide range of demonstrations taking place, with the opportunity to sample a few tasty treats along the way.