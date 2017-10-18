Veterans and Scooter Club link up to support Homes4Heroes

TAB4THE FALLEN11, the Carrickfergus-based ex-service group raised £674.18 for ‘Homes 4 Heroes’ by doing a sponsored walk from Hazelbank to Carrickfergus War Memorial on Sunday, October 8.

The group are planniing another walk for November 11 from Belfast City Hall Belfast to Carrickfergus War Memorial.

Members of the a2aces scooter club on their 'ride of remembrance' from Belfast to Carrickfergus.

Pictures of the event, which was held in conjunction with the a2aces scooter club’s ‘ride of remembrance’ were kindly contributed.

Ready to enjoy some well deserved refreshments - members of TAB4THEFALLEN11 with supporters after they had completed their fundraising walk from Hazelbank to Carrick

Scooterists from the a2aces club attending the ride of remembrance event in Carrickfergus.