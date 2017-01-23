UUP man mocks Michelle O’Neill’s ‘leader in the north’ title

An Ulster Unionist councillor has derided Sinn Fein’s title for its new Stormont leader.

An Ulster Unionist councillor has derided Sinn Fein’s official title for its new Stormont leader.

Michelle O’Neill was yesterday named as the successor to Martin McGuinness and was described by the party as “the new leader of Sinn Fein in the north”.

Hours after Mrs O’Neill’s appointment was announced, UUP Councillor Mark McKinty made a jibe on social media about her new job title.

Referencing a quote from the popular movie Gladiator – starring Russell Crowe as a Roman army general named Maximus Decimus Meridius– Cllr McKinty tweeted: “My name is Maximus Decimus Michellius, commander of the Armies of the North...

“Gladiator, the Norn Iron sequel”.