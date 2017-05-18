US Consul in town for ‘American Dreams’ preview

Just before the four-day Friends Goodwill Festival opens tonight with the first full showing of a new musical drama ‘American Dreams’ in Larne’s McNeill Theatre, a special VIP preview was held.

The US Consul General Daniel James Lawton was the guest of honour as the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales hosted an event in the historic setting of Larne Town Hall.

Pictured here with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, Council Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy and two pipers who greeted guests, the Consul General enjoyed extracts from the specially commissioned work created by local historian Dr David Hume.