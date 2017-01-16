Ulster-Scots storytellers sought

Northern Ireland Screen is seeking participants for the first Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund (USBF) New Entrant Training Scheme.

It is looking for motivated, passionate storytellers to take part.

No specific academic qualifications are needed but those who can bring fresh ideas to programme-making and who have an interest in the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture are being sought.

Those who gain a place on the USBF New Entrant Training Scheme will be given a 12-month contract (minimum wage), running from April 2017 to March 2018, and will have the opportunity to work on USBF projects where they will be introduced to the craft of storytelling, including how to research, develop and pitch an idea, through to planning and organising a film shoot.

Participants will be trained for a career in the screen industry and will be assigned a senior industry mentor.

Participants will need to be able to work under pressure, and at times, work flexibly to unconventional hours and to tight deadlines.

The successful candidates will initially undertake some introductory training sessions delivered by highly experienced industry professionals to help prepare them for their first placement. There will be additional training sessions and master classes during the 12-month programme.

Applications are open now. Details of how to apply can be found on the Northern Ireland Screen website.

Deadline for receipt of applications is February 8.