U.S. Consulate helps to ‘encourage the next generation of leaders’

A number of young people from across the Mid and East Antrim have taken part in an innovative youth development project funded by the U.S. Department of State.

The US:NI Leadership Initiative is a collaborative one-year project involving the U.S. Consulate, the Northern Ireland Assembly and Politics Plus.

Hugh Mussen, St Louis Grammar School, Bebhinn McKinley; Peter McKittrick, U.S. Department of State, Belfast; Denise Johnston, St. Louis Grammar School; and Christine Black, Community Relations manager, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.

Through a series of evening workshops, the initiative aims to promote civic responsibility, build leadership skills, and encourage democratic engagement among young people from across the province.

Speakers at the event held in The Braid in Ballymena included elected members from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Quintin Oliver the internationally renowned political strategist, globally renowned personal development guru Billy Dixon and a number of young leaders from across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Cllr Paul Reid said: “This is a fantastic way to nurture political interest in our borough’s young people.

“It also encourages leadership in our next generation and who knows, hopefully it will inspire some of them to sit on the benches right here in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in the future.”

Speakers Quintin Oliver, Billy Dixon and Jack Kavanagh with some of the attendees.

U.S. Consul General in Northern Ireland, Daniel Lawton said: “We are delighted to help facilitate these important workshops and hope that they inspire and empower young people from every corner of Northern Ireland to work effectively for a better, shared future.”

Caolan McIlvar, Laura Porter and Lauren Anderson from Compass Advocacy Network.