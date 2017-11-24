Tried to choke ex-girlfriend at supermarket till

A man who used his forearm to try to choke his former girlfriend while she worked at a till in a Larne supermarket, has had his sentence deferred.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was previously told that Lee William McClure (25), with an address at Glentaisie Park in Portrush, approached the till and assaulted the victim on April 27 this year.

He also stole a bottle of vodka worth £9.99 from the store.

McClure pleaded guilty to charges of assault and theft.

District Judge Peter King previously said there were “a number of elements of concern” in the case and he adjourned the matter until November 24 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

At Thursday’s Court a defence lawyer said any assault on a person at their place of work is taken seriously.

He said the defendant wished to publicly convey his apologies for what happened.

The lawyer said the offences happened whilst a suspended sentence had been in place.

He said McClure was using alcohol and needed professional help to deal with his “demons”.

Judge King said he would defer sentencing until February and he expected no further offending and that McClure had engaged with Probation or he would be jailed.