Trek the Inca Trail for Action Cancer

How would you like to trek the world-famous Inca Trail while aiding hte fight against cancer?

Action Cancer is looking for supporters to do just that by signing up to travel along the famous route from November 17-26 2017.

The only charity in Northern Ireland to provide free breast screening is encouraging people to take on the challenge of a lifetime and to raise funds to support Action Cancer’s life-saving work.

The mystical Inca Trail challenge consists of three nights camping, hiking through sub-tropical vegetation, familiarising yourself with the local alpacas and embracing snow-capped peaks on this adventure through the Andes.

Alongside this incredible experience, participants are asked to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s range of local cancer detection, prevention and support services which costs £4m annually to provide.

Each fundraiser will be fully supported by the Action Cancer fundraising team, who will offer advice and assistance with fundraising activities. Registration for the trek costs £100. For an information pack contact call 028 9080 3349 or email trek@actioncancer.org