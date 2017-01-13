Woman rescued from car after RTC

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel used hydraulic cutting gear to release a 60-year-old woman from a car following a road traffic collision in Carnlough.

The Times understands the incident took place at approximately 4:18pm on Thursday, January 12.

A spokesperson from NIFRS said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a car on its side, with a person trapped inside, at Ballymena Road near Carnlough.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release a 60-year-old woman from the vehicle. The casualty was assessed by ambulance personnel at the scene. Fire crews from Carnlough and Ballymena stations attended the incident.”