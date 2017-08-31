‘Very lucky to have Michael running the station for so many years’

A Whitehead rail worker’s dedication to the industry has been recognised by his employer and the community.

Translink NI presented Michael McKinty with an achievement award for 40 years service on Northern Ireland Railways.

Michael, the current Whitehead Railway Station manager, was congratulated by Jeremy Jones, Whitehead Community Association and Hilton Parr, Head of Rail Services, Translink.

Mr Parr said : “Translink is delighted to be able to recognise Michael’s achievement in this way and look forward to him continuing his sterling work for years to come”.

Jeremy Jones commented : “Whitehead has been very lucky to have Michael running their station for so many years and the community of Whitehead are very proud of him and his achievement. Congratulations Michael, and well deserved.”

Whitehead station has been a regular prize winner in the Ulster in Bloom awards through Brighter Whitehead’s environmental improvements in association with other organisations.