Train conductor who gave passenger ‘memorable day’ praised after Facebook post goes viral

A local train conductor has been branded a hero after letting a young man, who is passionate about trains, shadow him during a rail journey this week.

Translink employee, Colin Hobbs, invited a young Carrickfergus man who loves trains to shadow him during the journey from Clipperstown to Great Victoria Street Train Station on Wednesday, April 19.

A fellow commuter who witnessed the lovely action, took to social media to praise Mr Hobbs.

Since the comment and a picture of David Boyd shadowing Colin were posted on Facebook, thousands of people have commended the conductor.

At the time of going to press, over 6,500 people have shared the original Facebook post, while almost 400 supportive comments have been made.

Commenting on Colin’s kindhearted gesture, a Translink spokesperson said: “The young man is a regular on our services and is passionate about trains. Our NI Railways Inspector, Colin Hobbs, invited him to shadow him on his duties on Wednesday morning.

“Customer service is a top priority for us and we are delighted to see a passenger enjoying our trains so much.

“We would like to commend Colin for going the extra mile to give our passenger such a memorable journey, although he insists it is all in a day’s work!”