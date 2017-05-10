Road closed after accident

Police are advising motorists that Belfast Road has been closed between Whitehead and Carrickfergus following a road traffic accident.

A two-vehicle collision has occurred close to Jack Reid Car Sales.

Police have said that the road will remain closed while this is ongoing.

Motorists in the area are asked to allow extra time for their journey, slow down, abide by the ‘Road Closed’ signs and follow the directions of PSNI officers at the scene.