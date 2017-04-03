Douglas-based Catamaran ‘on berthing trials’ at Larne Harbour

Larne Harbour paid host to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company catamaran Manannan last Thursday.

The vessel is understood to have been taking part in berthing trials at the Curran and Chaine Quays.

She left Douglas around 7.15am on March 30, arriving at Larne Harbour just after 10am.

The trials took around an hour and 50 minutes, with the distinctive catamaran then making its way back towards the Isle of Man.

There is some speculation in shipping circles that the company’s Belfast service could be moved to Larne next year.

The visit by the catamaran was just part of a busy week at the harbour.

In addition to the regular sailings by the European Causeway and European Highlander, the roll-on, roll-off vessel Arrow remained on Continental Quay.

Two vessels also arrived to refuel, the Cable-layer Giulio Verne, which also had a crew change, and the Mersey Spirit.