Traffic restrictions during festival

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising of restricted traffic access in Larne during the Friends’ Goodwill Festival.

In order to accommodate visitors to the festival, these will take effect during the weekend of May 19-21 in the area around Sandy Bay Playing Fields.

Free park and ride facilities will also operate during the festival.

There will be no access to Sandy Bay for pedestrians through the gateway at Bay Park from 8.00 am on Thursday May 18.

This gateway will be closed for access until Monday 22 May 22 at 4.00 pm.

Access will be restricted to the following on Friday May 19, from noon: Tower Road, Bay Park, Portland Road and Bay Road.

Access will be restricted to residents who hold valid vehicle pass accreditation.

This restriction will remain in place until Sunday May 21 at 6.00 pm.

A free park and ride facility will be in operation from the Caterpillar site at Old Glenarm Road, bringing visitors to the drop-off point at Larne Leisure Centre opposite Sandy Bay.

There will be three access points to the site: Rugby Road, Bay Road and Chelmsford Place. Disabled access-only via Tower Road.

There will be additional pick up and drop off points on Agnew Street.

The 359D Harbour service will also be in operation, picking up from Dunnes Stores, Main Street, and drop off at the Curran Road/Tower Road junction. Please note this is not a free service.

Times of operation for the park and ride facility are: Friday May 19, 2.00 pm until 11.00 pm; Saturday May 20, 10.45am until 11.00 pm; Sunday May 21, 10.45am until 6.30pm. Visitors are asked to use the park and ride facility.