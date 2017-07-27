Town Park to be ‘restored to Edwardian glory’

Larne residents and visitors to the town are being encouraged to make their voices heard and help shape a new look for the Town Park.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has pledged to invest in “redeveloping and improving” the facility.

The council recently launched a consultation process to determine how people would like to see Larne Town Parks improved for the future.

‘Town Parks’ refers to Town Park, Chaine Park, the promenade and Chaine Memorial tower.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “As a resident of Larne, I am excited to see council actively working towards enhancing Larne Town Parks for the future.

“The parks are a wonderful asset within the town. They are steeped in history but yet offer so much potential for current and future generations.

“I would be delighted to see investment in Larne Town Parks to bring them back to their former glory while continuing to serve the many needs of Larne residents and the many visitors that stop to enjoy the Larne Park, Chaine Park, the promenade and Chaine Memorial tower.”

It is the council’s vision to “restore Town Parks to its former Edwardian glory whilst continuing to provide a popular community space with walk ways, trees, floral displays and seating areas”.

The council says that the “enhancement of Town Parks will improve the quality of life for those living in the area and enhance the attractions of the area for future development”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says it is “committed to the continual improvement of the Borough’s infrastructure, to creating opportunities for health and well-being, and to increasing social, environmental and economic benefits for our residents in the Borough”.

As part of the community planning process, the council is keen to ensure that its ideas for the site are “representative of the needs of the residents in the area.

Residents are therefore urged to get involved in the consultation process by completing a short survey online using the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/larnetownparks

The survey will be live throughout August.

If anyone requires any further information or hard copies of this survey, please email parks@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone 028 9335 8279.