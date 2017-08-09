‘The One Show’s Causeway Crawl’ boost for borough

Tourism in East Antrim has been given a major boost on national television this week.

BBC’s “The One Show” is being broadcast from a series of coastal locations during “The Causeway Crawl”.

Presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker are making their way from Carrickfergus Castle where the show was aired on Monday to their final destination at the Giant’s Causeway.

Viewers have also been enjoying the magnificent scenery of the world famous Antrim Coast.

Presenters Joe Lindsay and Angela Scanlon have also been making the trip in an eye-catching DeLorean car which was seen parked at Carnfunnock Bay yesterday (Tuesday).

Viewers were also given a history of the Coast Road which was created in 1831 by Scottish engineer at a cost of £37,000.

Eagle-eyed viewers were also able to spot landmarks including the Black Arch in Drains Bay and the Red Arch, Waterfoot.

The programme was broadcast from Cushendall last night with special guests “The Script”.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr. Paul Reid, who was invited onto the show in Carrick with deputy Cllr Cheryl Johnston, said: “It was a great honour to be invited onto the programme which is watched by millions of people right across the UK.

“It provided a great opportunity to showcase all the borough has to offer and give a national audience a taste of what fantastic tourism offerings there are here in Mid and East Antrim.”