Ten accidents at ‘notorious bend’ last year

Mid and East Antrim councillor Beth Clyde and party colleague Paul Frew DUP MLA have highlighted concern over the number of accidents at Carnlough Road.

In a statement, Cllr. Clyde said: “On the very week of Christmas, there were two very serious accidents at a particularly notorious bend whereby two cars completely overturned.

“One, an elderly lady and the other, a young family were involved.

“Atleast two ambulances, two fire vehicles and three police cars were called out to the scene on both occasions.

“On this particular bend, there have been atleast ten accidents in the last calendar year, and before that, in 2014, nine accidents inside a nine-month period .”

Mr. Frew added: “I hear from residents at least once a week about their concerns and fears about the Carnlough Rd.

“I have met with Transport NI officials just before Christmas alongwith other times and I know that Cllr Clyde has also met with those same officials on different sections of the road .

“No doubt it’s a very long country road with many bends, but yet it has long stretches where you could be inclined to speed .

“Driver behaviour is vitally important of course ,however sometimes these accidents aren’t even recorded by the authorities as there have been no personal injuries .”

