Swashbuckling musical fun with the Pirates of Penzance

AIMs Northern Region present ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ at Theatre at the Mill on Saturday January 14 at 7.30pm.

A swashbuckling farce of brilliant humour and razor-sharp wit, ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ makes for the perfect night out.

With a superb cast including Father Eugene O’Hagan (The Priests) as The Major General, Orla McCormack as Mabel, Gareth Brown as Frederick, Pamela Todd as Ruth, Joff Manning as The Pirate King, Sean Harkin as Samuel and Cameron Mack as the Sergeant of Police, this production of Pirates promises to be a night to remember.

Presented by the Association of Irish Musical Societies and put together in just 24 hours, with direction and musical direction from award-winning Gilbert & Sullivan Director Ian Milford - follow young Frederic, an orphan who has mistakenly been apprenticed to an ineffectual but raucous band of pirates.

He disavows the pirates’ way of life and falls for the beautiful Mabel. Frederic’s melodious tones win over the heart of Major General Stanley’s songbird daughter, Mabel, but when the Pirate King discovers General Stanley has lied about being an orphan to keep the pirates from stealing all of his belongings and carrying off his bevy of beautiful daughters, an “ingenious paradox” may prevent the budding romance and lead to a few surprises.

Full of toe tapping tunes and hilarious twists, ‘The Pirates Of Penzance’ promises timeless entertainment for all ages.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office.