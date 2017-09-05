Support Hub will help vulnerable people

A new initiative aimed at helping vulnerable individuals has been launched in Mid and East Antrim.

The ‘Support Hub’ will bring together multiple agencies including Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Department of Justice, PSNI, NIFRS and other statutory agencies, to help people get the right support.

The framework involves representatives from various agencies meeting regularly to discuss individuals in their local community who may require support and working out how those agencies can then work together to provide the best help for that person.

Council Chief Executive Anne Donaghy said: “This is about a collaborative working approach to help the most vulnerable in our society.

“This shows council’s commitment to helping support and empower our citizens, building stronger and sustainable communities as a result.”

Explaining how the process works, PSNI Superintendent Davy Beck, said: “Each agency in the hub identifies vulnerable persons or a family unit and shares what relevant information they have with the other partners.

“This helps create a full picture of their particular circumstances. By doing this, all agencies can work together so that early interventions are identified and implemented to reduce a person’s vulnerability and improve their wellbeing.”

Steven McCourt, the Department of Justice’s Head of Community Safety Division, added: “At the heart of this scheme are individuals. Many of them are the most vulnerable people in our communities, men and women who need support.

“Support Hubs help deliver the right support at the right time, from the appropriate agencies to the people who need it most.

“Not only does that work help individuals to improve their personal situation, it can also steer them away from the justice system.”