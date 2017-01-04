Support for local carers and parents

Support for parents and carers will be made available through an initiative at Whitehead Presbyterian Church later this month.

There will be talks by Care for the Family; Carers NI and The Alzheimer’s Society.

There will also be representatives from Early Years NI, Autism NI., Relate, Aware and Parenting NI in attendance.

The event will take place on Friday January 20, in the church hall, starting at 6.30 pm with a meal or come along afterwards at 7.30 pm.

Rev. Ian Carton, minister of Whitehead Presbyterian Church, explained: “Our Kirk Session was looking at events to support the local community.

“We felt that there is a number of people who are feeling quite isolated, particularly as a carer or a parent who is struggling with the same sort of issues.

“We thought that maybe we could do something to help, so we set up a team to reflect on it.

“We are looking at this as an annual event and maybe running other events during the year.

“We think there is real need for this in our area. There are people who do not know where to turn for help. That is why we want to offer support.

“We want to invite them along to this event to meet with others in the same position and to hear from leaders in these areas about other resources available and how to cope with their challenges.”

Ian went on to say that the church has become aware of people’s “struggles” locally through the Storehouse which distributed Christmas hampers to needy families and operates a food bank in the seaside town.

For further information, Ian can be contacted by ringing 0751 7940452 or email iancarton@sky.com