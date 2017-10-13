Stylish start to new season at Magheramorne

Magheramorne PWA began a new programme of events with a successful fashion show in the local Presbyterian Church Hall last week.

Members of PWA groups across the area were among those who attended the event, which was supported by Menarys in Larne and Cameo Clothing and Make-up Boutique of Doagh.

Anita Bell, Jemma Boyd and Emma McNeill were among those who took part in the fashion show.

The new leader of the local PWA Jill Bingham was among those who welcomed guests to the event, which had a capacity audience.

The PWA group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm in the local church hall and new members are welcome, whether they belong to the church or not.

Planned activities include speakers, gardening focus, quizzes and an annual outing.