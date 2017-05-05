Strongmen throw weight behind Larne festival

Mid and East Antrim’s strongest men are heading to Larne to compete at the Friends’ Goodwill Festival.

Competitors from six gyms and sports clubs in the borough will put their strength, teamwork skills and endurance to the test in a series of challenges.

Teams registered for the strongman event include Just Active Gym, CrossFit Gym, Carrick Knights American Football Team, Larne Leisure Centre, Inspire Gym and the Larne Fire Service.

The strongman event takes place at Sandy Bay Playing Fields between 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm on Saturday May 20.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales, said: “Council is hosting four days of free events for all the family to mark the 300th anniversary of the Friends’ Goodwill sailing, including outdoor music concerts, barbecues, historical re-enactments and American-themed sports displays.Everybody is invited.”