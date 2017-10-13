Stormy public meeting over village housing plan

Plans to build 20 houses in Ballycarry led to a stormy public meeting last week in the village.

It was organised by the local community group to allow people to hear about the plans and view maps - with the developer and architects also present.

The proposal is to build 20 houses on a site, off Manse Road, which was previously the subject of an outline planning application for 100 houses over a larger area.

The meeting, which was chaired by Rev. Dr. John Nelson, heard criticism over the roads network in the village as well as questioning over additional housing development. Some attendees were angry the plans would lead to increased traffic through the village, including on Manse Road.

The planning application will involve realignment of the Manse Road junction with Bridgend Road, but only part of the former will be widened.

The previous plans some years ago for development suggested traffic from the site merging into the Brackenberg estate, which also led to concerns in the village.

The community group in the past has been critical of increased development with a strategic view on infrastructure in the area.

At the AGM of the Association, Councillor Andrew Wilson outlined that councils would not have greater powers on planning issues and encouraged local people to become part of the process to discuss future developments and zoning of housing.