‘Storming the Castle’ road race run

Final preparations are underway for a “Storming the Castle” ten kilometre road race on Sunday, August 27.

The organisers say that the numbers participating in this year’s third annual race have “grown significantly” exceeding all previous years.

Part of the Novosco 10K Grand Prix series, the annual race is renowned as a “fast flat course”, ideal for both experienced runners and beginners with the opportunity to record personal and season best times.

Andy Smyth, Seapark AC race director said: “We are delighted with the interest and unprecedented demand this year. There is no doubt the growth and popularity of Parkrun and the increasing drive in society to get a healthier lifestyle is helping to boost our numbers and that’s great to see.

“As well as hundreds of local athletes taking part, we are expecting runners from all over the country and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the town.

“The route takes in many iconic attractions such as the castle and picturesque harbour and marina making it a striking choice of venue for both runners and spectators.

“We are also expecting many athletes to run for their chosen charity. Jasmin Patterson, from Carrick, is one of those athletes who will be running to raise vital cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Jasmin explained: “I was inspired after learning that 24 people every day in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer and I decided I wanted to do something about this.

“As part of running Storming the Castle 10K, I plan to stop every two minutes and do 24 exercise reps to help build awareness of this stark fact and raise money to help at the same time – so big thanks to Seapark AC race organisers for facilitating this for me and Macmillan.”

Andy continued: “We would also like to thank and acknowledge the generous support from our main sponsor Ownie’s Bar and Restaurant who will be providing a range of family entertainment in Shaftesbury Park, from 2.00 pm until 5.00 pm.

Jack Creighton, owner of Ownie’s said: “This will be a great boost for the town, creating real buzz and talkability that will bring lasting benefits for the area. We have lots of exciting family fun activities planned for the afternoon in Shaftesbury Park. These include kite making, a climbing wall, archery, laser tag and bubble trouble.”

In addition, Mid and East Antrim Council will be running a medieval-themed kids’ fun run, ‘Chase the Knight’ as part of the day’s events. This will be held at the Amphitheatre Wellness Centre starting at 1.00 pm. Places can be booked through the Amphitheatre on 028 9335 8342 or email amphitheatre@midandeastantrim.gov.uk”,

There will be prizes for main race categories as well as spot prizes on the day. Many of these have been supported by other local businesses such as Carrick Osteopathic Clinic, SPR McGowan Tree Services, Abbey Insurance, Flipping Crepes, Dominoes, Castello Italia, Marina Motors, Dale Farm, Jazzi Jewels, Simply Salon and Spa, Born to Run and Tropic Beauty. Carrickfergus Camera Club will capture all the action on the day.

Motorists are being advised to expect some traffic disruption from 2.00 pm until 4.00 pm along the 10k route.

Details and a range of video clips on the race route and how to get around are on Facebook Storming the Castle,