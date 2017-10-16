Storm Ophelia: Ex-Hurricane has its very own PARODY Twitter profile

A parody Twitter profile has been created for ex-hurricane Ophelia.
The Twitter profile, which has the handle @hurricanophelia, was created at the weekend.
A picture of the Child of Prague is included in one tweet with the caption "Yer nan could fill the garden but I still coming."
The account, despite clearly being a parody, has almost 2,500 Twitter followers.
The storm is gradually moving towards the west coast of Ireland and is due to arrive in Northern Ireland at around 3pm on Monday.
