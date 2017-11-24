Stole £9.99 dog bed from Larne store

A woman, who according to her defence barrister, ended up in crime after becoming involved with a “certain individual” from Larne, has appeared in court for stealing a £9.99 dog bed from Poundstretcher in the town.

Louise Todd (40), of Blackthorn Rise, Larne, committed the theft on June 22 this year.

Defence lawyer Neil Moore said his client had a number of suspended sentences following a “raft of offences”. He said he had represented her for a long time and in her youth she gained educational qualifications.

The barrister said several court appearances then followed. Mr Moore said: “She is committing offences for no particular reason” and said Todd needed some structure in her life.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Peter King varied the length of the suspended sentences to three years and also put Todd on Probation and ordered her to do Community Service.