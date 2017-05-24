Step inside aircraft cockpit at annual All Saints fete

Young musicians from the Music Yard in the town will be entertaining at the All Saints Church of Ireland fete this Saturday, May 27.

The annual fete at the Linn Road church will also see a presence from the Air Training Cadets, who will be bringing along their aircraft cockpit for the event.

The community police and motorbike will also be there, so too will the RNLI pop-up shop. The summer fete will take place between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm on May 27. Attractions inside will include tombola, cakes, book, toy and other stalls and teas will be available in the church hall.

Admission to the event is free and proceeds are in aid of church funds.

An evening of music will take place at St. Cedma’s Church on Friday.